Guzzino, Marie A. (nee Ciaccio) Age 100. Beloved wife of the late Henry Guzzino; loving mother of Diane Parks, Patricia Reynolds and Roberta (James) Pawlowski; proud grandmother of Deanna King, Cheryl Sheckells, Harry (Rhonda) Parks, Thomas Parks, Robert Reynolds, Candace (Mark) Fortuna, Stephanie Pawlowski, Michele (Todd) Lambel and the late John Reynolds; great-grandmother of 15 and great-great-grandmother of Isabella; beloved daughter of the late Joseph and late Matilda Ciaccio; dear sister of Ann Worley, Jane Thompson, the late Nick Ciaccio, late Constance Palmer, and the late Joseph Ciaccio, Jr. Visitation Saturday, July 13, 2019, at FORAN FUNERAL HOME, 7300 West Archer Ave. (55th St. just west of Harlem) from 8:30 a.m. until time of Prayers at 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church at 10:30 a.m. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Marie's family on her personal tribute website at: www.foranfuneralhome.com, 708-458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 12, 2019