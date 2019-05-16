|
Cramer, Marie R. (nee Hochman) Beloved wife of Donald Cramer; loving mother of Donna (Lloyd) Embree, David (Debra), Dennis (Donnelle), and Diane and Daniel (Annette) Cramer; devoted grandmother of Jaclyn (Michael) Anastasia, Jolene, Delaina (Thomas) Blake, Dana, Devon, Maxwell, Jenna, Dacy, Dylan, Samuel, Alexis, Megan, Kristen, and Dani; cherished great-grandmother of Delilah, Addison, and Tristan; fond sister of Frank (Dolores) Hochman; dearest aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, May 16, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Friday, May 17, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., from Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 State Road (5500W), Burbank, IL 60459, to St. Albert the Great Church for Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Funeral information: (708) 636-2320.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 16, 2019