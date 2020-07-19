1/
Marie Christine Purtell
Purtell, Marie Christine nee Lagoni, passed away on July 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Daniel Purtell; loving mother to the late Thomas Purtell, Raymond (Stacia) Purtell, Karen (Rich) Wegg, and Marcia (Jude Bradd) Causley; dear gramma to thirteen grandchildren, and great-gramma to one. A Visitation will be held Tuesday July 21, 2020, at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home 4727 W. 103rd Street Oak Lawn, with a Funeral Mass to follow Wednesday July 22, 2020, at Incarnation Catholic Church. Please visit www.Blake-LambFuneralHomeOakLawn.com for more information. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
JUL
22
Funeral Mass
Incarnation Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
7086361193
