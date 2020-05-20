Sabatino, Marie A.
Age 91, at rest May 18, 2020. Loving mother of Michael (Jane), Rosemarie (Ray) Ziemba, John (Eileen), and Steven (Peggy) Sabatino; cherished grandmother of Julie (Andrew) Boblak, Michael (Lisa) Sabatino, Paul (Katie) Ziemba, Tony (Brittany) Sabatino, Katie (Kyle) Surges, Nicholas Sabatino, the late Daniel and the late John Sabatino; dear great-grandmother of Joseph, Paul, Christopher, Natalie, Charlie, Maggie, and Arlo; dearest sister of Justine Casey, Connie Fico-Thomas, and the late Antonio Fico; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held privately. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. A Celebration of Life, in honor of Marie, will take place at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Curley Funeral Home, Chicago Ridge. For info: 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 20, 2020.