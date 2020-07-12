1/
Marie A. Geraci
1924 - 2020
Geraci, Marie A. Marie A. Geraci. Born in Chicago April 24, 1924 died July 8, 2020. She was 96 years old. Preceded in death by her parents Anthony and Elsie (nee Bublitz) Geraci, her brother George (LaVerne) Geraci,her sister Virginia (Ralph) Punta, niece Judy Stroud, nephew George D. Geraci Jr. and dear friend Mary Wieser. Marie is survived by her nieces and nephews Karen (Mona) Punta, Jim (Claudia) Geraci, Cathi (Joe) Cuci, Peggy (Judy) Rose, Mary Ann (John) Williamson, Nancy (Dave) Garreau, George (Scott) Geraci. Also surviving nine great nieces and nephews, fourteen great- great nieces and nephews and dear family friends. Marie was a life-long sports fan, especially her favorite Cubs and Bears. She was our go to person for stats and records. She played ball much of her life and bowled in to her later years. Marie was a loving, generous Aunt with a lot of great traditions like bike riding, running bases, mud pies and shakin' money. We love you Auntie, we're gonna miss you. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Hickey Memorial Chapels. For more information and online register www.hickeyfuneral.com or (708) 385-4478. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
HICKEY MEMORIAL CHAPELS
4201 West 147th St
Midlothian, IL 60445
(708) 385-4478
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
July 11, 2020
April 7, 1987 Wrigley Field Bleachers: Has anyone seen a little brown dog?
Or was that the Dan Ryan traffic jam on the way home!!??
After a few Buds in the Bleachers with Auntie, and the nieces and nephews, Im a little fuzzy on the details : )
One of many fond memories.

Now, off you go Auntie, to that Great Baseball Stadium in the Sky!
You can tell the others the Cubs won the World Series in your lifetime.
George Geraci
Family
July 10, 2020
Aunt Mimi
It wasn't a family gathering without you. Much love from all the T.D. Donley family.
Mary Donley
Family
July 10, 2020
I have such fond memories of the time I spent with Auntie Re. Our shared love of sports always made for great conversations when I came to visit her. She helped mold me into the Cubbie fan I am today! She will be missed greatly.
Amanda Vacknitz
Family
July 10, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Claudia Geraci
Family
July 10, 2020
Im so sorry for your loss! Sending prayers to your family.
Mary Jarecki (Lathus)
Friend
