April 7, 1987 Wrigley Field Bleachers: Has anyone seen a little brown dog?

Or was that the Dan Ryan traffic jam on the way home!!??

After a few Buds in the Bleachers with Auntie, and the nieces and nephews, Im a little fuzzy on the details : )

One of many fond memories.



Now, off you go Auntie, to that Great Baseball Stadium in the Sky!

You can tell the others the Cubs won the World Series in your lifetime.



George Geraci

