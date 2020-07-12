Geraci, Marie A. Marie A. Geraci. Born in Chicago April 24, 1924 died July 8, 2020. She was 96 years old. Preceded in death by her parents Anthony and Elsie (nee Bublitz) Geraci, her brother George (LaVerne) Geraci,her sister Virginia (Ralph) Punta, niece Judy Stroud, nephew George D. Geraci Jr. and dear friend Mary Wieser. Marie is survived by her nieces and nephews Karen (Mona) Punta, Jim (Claudia) Geraci, Cathi (Joe) Cuci, Peggy (Judy) Rose, Mary Ann (John) Williamson, Nancy (Dave) Garreau, George (Scott) Geraci. Also surviving nine great nieces and nephews, fourteen great- great nieces and nephews and dear family friends. Marie was a life-long sports fan, especially her favorite Cubs and Bears. She was our go to person for stats and records. She played ball much of her life and bowled in to her later years. Marie was a loving, generous Aunt with a lot of great traditions like bike riding, running bases, mud pies and shakin' money. We love you Auntie, we're gonna miss you. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Hickey Memorial Chapels. For more information and online register www.hickeyfuneral.com
or (708) 385-4478. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com