Marianne Ziemnik
Ziemnik, Marianne Age 88, of Naperville, formerly of Tinley Park, IL passed away peacefully, Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Harbor Chase of Naperville. She was born August 18, 1931 in Chicago, IL to her loving late parents, Robert and Anna Burns. Cherished wife of the late Raymond W. Ziemnik, wedded on October 20, 1956. Beloved mother of Mark (Laurie) Ziemnik and Suzanne (Danny Barczak) Ziemnik . Adored grandmother of Jeffrey (Kelsey) Ziemnik, Elizabeth (Tim) Klatt, Andrew (Miranda) Ziemnik, and Katie Ziemnik. Great-grandmother of Kyla and Connor Ziemnik and Emma Klatt . Our mother heard that one clear call which summoned her away. She left us for a better home where there is perfect day; she left us for a home on high to dwell forever 'neath God's sky. We'll miss her so in coming days through many lonely hours but she is dwelling in God's love amidst God's fairest flowers where there is always joy and rest in realms of peace, among the blest. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Sinsinawa Dominicans, Office of Philanthropy, 585 County Road Z, Sinsinawa, WI 53824 https://www.sinsinawa.org/forms/p/donation/. Due to the current health crisis, services are private. Interment at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville, IL. Memorial Mass Thursday, September 17th 11:00 a.m. at SS. Peter & Paul Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville, IL. Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
SS. Peter & Paul Church
