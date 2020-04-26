Marianne Fron
FRON, MARIANNE Marrianne Fron, 74, formerly of Chicago Ridge, at rest April 15, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Walter Sr. and Louise; loving sister of the late Walter Jr. and Edward (Frances) Fron; dear mother of Robert (Kirsten) McKee and Laura Morin; cherished aunt of Mark Rodriguez, Michael Rodriguez, Kenneth Fron, Kevin (Karen) Fron, and Keith (Lori) Fron. Services and Interment at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery were held privately. Arrangements entrusted to Orland Funeral Home. (708) 460-7500.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Thinking of the family and wishing them comfort and peace
