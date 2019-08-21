Home

COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
8025 GOLF ROAD
Niles, IL 60714-1109
(847) 581-0536
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
8025 GOLF ROAD
Niles, IL 60714-1109
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
8025 GOLF ROAD
Niles, IL 60714-1109
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Hyacinth Basilica
Marian Suszko Obituary
Suszko, Marian Age 84, beloved husband of Irena, nee Rutkowska; loving father of Grazyna Suszko (Frederick Rector) and Robert Suszko; devoted grandfather of Madeleine and George Rector; cherished brother of the late Bronislaw (late Bronislawa) Suszko; dear brother-in-law of Marysia, Leokadia, Stanislawa, late Alex, late Antoni, late Zygmunt, late Czeslawa and late Leonarda; fond uncle and friend of many. VisitationThursday, August 22, 2019 from 4:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m., at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 8025 W. Golf Rd., Niles IL. FuneralFriday, August 23, starting with prayers at 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home, going in procession to St. Hyacinth Basilica for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Burial to follow at Maryhill Cemetery. For more information, please call847-581-0536orwww.colonialfuneral.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 21, 2019
