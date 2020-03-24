Home

Marian Loconsole Obituary
Loconsole, Marian R. (nee Cariello). Beloved wife of Onofrio Sr,; loving mother of Onofrio (Donna) Loconsole, Theresa Carl and Samuel Loconsole; dear grandmother of Onofrio, Christian Loconsole and John Carl; dearest sister of Salavotre (Sara) Cariello and the late Frank (late Alice) Cariello; sister-in-law of Victoria (Terrence) Mescha and the late Antionette, late Frank, late Angeline, late Joseph, late Dominick, late Michael, late Benito and late Franklin; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Marian was a member of St. Symphorosa Super Club and "The Girls Bunco". Due to the COVED-19 concerns, Visitation and Burial will be private. A Service to Celebrate Marian's Life will be scheduled for a later date. Condolences may be sent to Marian's family on her personal tribute website at : www.foranfuneralhome.com 708-458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 24, 2020
