Cerrillo, Maria Trinidad (nee Mendez), 91, beloved wife of the late Alfonso Cerrillo; devoted mother of Zenaida Cerrillo, Raul (Hortencia) Cerrillo, Annie Cerrillo (the late Michael Florez) and Guadalupe Cerrillo (the late A.J. Fornelli); proud grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother; loving sister of 10 siblings in Jalisco; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Service and Interment Private at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. A Celebration of Life for Maria will be planned at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Montclair-Lucania Funeral Home. Info. 773-622-9300.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 23, 2020.