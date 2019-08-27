|
Piña, Maria Age 77. Late of the East Side. Passed away August 24, 2019. Beloved mother of Marcella Piña CPD, Richard Piña CPD, and Alexandra Piña; cherished grandmother of Samantha, Anthony, Mia, and Natalia; dearest great-grandmother of Juliana, Evie, and Lucy; dear sister of Sara Rivas. Maria was the longtime owner of Maria's Den Hair Salon. Memorial Visitation Thursday, August 29, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. until time of Memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at Church of the Annunciata, 11128 S. Avenue G., Chicago, IL 60617. Per Maria's final wish her cremains will be scattered over her mother's grave in Mexico at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation (www.cpdmemorial.org) in Maria's name preferred. Arrangements entrusted to Elmwood Chapel, Chicago. For more information, 773-731-2749 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 27, 2019