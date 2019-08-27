Home

Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
(773) 731-2749
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of the Annunciata
11128 S. Avenue G
Chicago, IL
View Map
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Annunciata
Maria Pina Obituary
Piña, Maria Age 77. Late of the East Side. Passed away August 24, 2019. Beloved mother of Marcella Piña CPD, Richard Piña CPD, and Alexandra Piña; cherished grandmother of Samantha, Anthony, Mia, and Natalia; dearest great-grandmother of Juliana, Evie, and Lucy; dear sister of Sara Rivas. Maria was the longtime owner of Maria's Den Hair Salon. Memorial Visitation Thursday, August 29, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. until time of Memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at Church of the Annunciata, 11128 S. Avenue G., Chicago, IL 60617. Per Maria's final wish her cremains will be scattered over her mother's grave in Mexico at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation (www.cpdmemorial.org) in Maria's name preferred. Arrangements entrusted to Elmwood Chapel, Chicago. For more information, 773-731-2749 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 27, 2019
