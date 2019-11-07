|
Gonzalez, Maria (nee Ramirez) beloved wife of the late Juan Gonzalez; loving mother of Margarita (Jose) Mendoza, Maria De La Luz (Guadalupe) Hernandez, Maria De Jesus (Antonio) Macias, Juan, Dolores (Francisco) Araiza, Lupe (Pedro) Fonseca, Paul (Elizabeth), Arturo and Jose "Pepe" Gonzalez; dearest grandmother of 22; dear great-grandmother of 22; Visitation Friday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday 11:00 a.m. from Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 State Road (5500 W) Burbank, IL 60459 to St Maurice Church, Mass 12 Noon. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Funeral Info: 708-636-2320
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 7, 2019