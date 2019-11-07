Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
708- 636-2320
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
St Maurice Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Gonzalez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Gonzalez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria Gonzalez Obituary
Gonzalez, Maria (nee Ramirez) beloved wife of the late Juan Gonzalez; loving mother of Margarita (Jose) Mendoza, Maria De La Luz (Guadalupe) Hernandez, Maria De Jesus (Antonio) Macias, Juan, Dolores (Francisco) Araiza, Lupe (Pedro) Fonseca, Paul (Elizabeth), Arturo and Jose "Pepe" Gonzalez; dearest grandmother of 22; dear great-grandmother of 22; Visitation Friday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday 11:00 a.m. from Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 State Road (5500 W) Burbank, IL 60459 to St Maurice Church, Mass 12 Noon. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Funeral Info: 708-636-2320
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -