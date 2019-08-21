|
Garcia, Maria (nee Lopez) Beloved. wife of the late Rodolfo Garcia; loving mother of Rudy Garcia, Alma Garcia, Mary Lou Garcia, Sonja Alvizo, Munchy Garcia, Sandra (Albert) Garcia, Cynthia (Roman.) Rocha and the late Raul Garcia; devoted grandmother of 19; cherished great-grandmother of 16; dearest aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 3:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Friday 8:15 a.m. from Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 State Road (5500W), Burbank, IL 60459 to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Funeral info (708) 636-2320.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 21, 2019