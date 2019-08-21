Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
708- 636-2320
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
8:15 AM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Garcia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Garcia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria Garcia Obituary
Garcia, Maria (nee Lopez) Beloved. wife of the late Rodolfo Garcia; loving mother of Rudy Garcia, Alma Garcia, Mary Lou Garcia, Sonja Alvizo, Munchy Garcia, Sandra (Albert) Garcia, Cynthia (Roman.) Rocha and the late Raul Garcia; devoted grandmother of 19; cherished great-grandmother of 16; dearest aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 3:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Friday 8:15 a.m. from Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 State Road (5500W), Burbank, IL 60459 to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Funeral info (708) 636-2320.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now