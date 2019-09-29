|
DiBenedetto, Maria (nee Iannotta) Age 90. Beloved wife of the late Felice DiBenedetto; loving mother of Robert and Steve DiBenedetto; dear grandmother of five; great-grandmother of eight; sister of the late Domenico (Maria) Iannotta and Eliza Iannotta. Visitation Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. to time of Mass 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 8245 West 111th Street, Palos Hills. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Mausoleum. Arrangements by Lack Funeral Home. Information, 708-430-5700.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 29, 2019