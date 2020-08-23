1/
Maria DeStefano
DeStefano, Maria

Maria "Stella" DeStefano passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020, at the Golden age of 89. Loving daughter of the late Anthony and the late Anna, nee Zizzo. Dear sister of Anthony (the late Yolanda), Joseph (the late Ruth), the late Jenny Tufano, the late Sam, the late Rose Huffmon, the late Frances Field, the late Frank, and the late baby Anthony. Dear aunt, great-aunt and great-great aunt of many. Family and friends are to gather for the visitation, Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. at Russo's Hillside Chapels, 4500 Roosevelt Road, Hillside, Illinois 60162 (Located between Mannheim & Wolf Road). Proceeding immediately to Queen of Heaven Cemetery for a committal service and entombment. For additional information call (708) 449-5300. Please visit Stella's personal tribute website at www.russohillsidechapels.com and sign her guestbook. The family will be planning an additional memorial for Stella at a later date. We require that all guests entering the building wear a facial covering and maintain social distancing.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Russo's Hillside Chapels
AUG
26
Committal
Queen of Heaven Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Russo's Hillside Chapels
4500 Roosevelt Road
Hillside, IL 60162
708.449.5300
