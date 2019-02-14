|
Chiaro, Maria C. (nee Mundo) Age 84.Late of Lemont, formerly of Calumet City.Born in Calabria, Italy onDecember 4, 1934.Passed away February 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Carmelo for 65 years, who preceded her in death on June 26, 2018; loving mother of Leonard (Kathleen) Chiaro and Grace (Christopher) Bolch; cherished Nonna of Anthony Chiaro and Christopher Carmelo Bolch; devoted daughter of the late Frank and the late Caterina (nee Napoli) Mundo; also survived by other relatives and friends. Maria enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, and spending time with her family, especially her grandsons.VisitationFriday, February 15, 2019, 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.Chapel prayersSaturday, February 16, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at the Kerry Funeral Home and Cremation Care Center, 7020 W. 127thSt., Palos Heights, proceeding to Our Lady of the Woods Church.Mass, 10:00 a.m.Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery.www.kerryfh.com708-361-4235www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 14, 2019