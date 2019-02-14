Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
(708) 361-4235
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kerry Funeral Home and Cremation Care Center
7020 W. 127thSt.
Palos Heights, IL
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Kerry Funeral Home and Cremation Care Center
7020 W. 127thSt.
Palos Heights, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Woods Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Chiaro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Chiaro


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Maria Chiaro Obituary
Chiaro, Maria C. (nee Mundo) Age 84.Late of Lemont, formerly of Calumet City.Born in Calabria, Italy onDecember 4, 1934.Passed away February 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Carmelo for 65 years, who preceded her in death on June 26, 2018; loving mother of Leonard (Kathleen) Chiaro and Grace (Christopher) Bolch; cherished Nonna of Anthony Chiaro and Christopher Carmelo Bolch; devoted daughter of the late Frank and the late Caterina (nee Napoli) Mundo; also survived by other relatives and friends. Maria enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, and spending time with her family, especially her grandsons.VisitationFriday, February 15, 2019, 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.Chapel prayersSaturday, February 16, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at the Kerry Funeral Home and Cremation Care Center, 7020 W. 127thSt., Palos Heights, proceeding to Our Lady of the Woods Church.Mass, 10:00 a.m.Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery.www.kerryfh.com708-361-4235www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.