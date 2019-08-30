|
|
Capiak, Maria Beloved wife of the late John J. Capiak, Jr.; loving mother of Larry, Rich, and Diane (Anthony) DiProspero; cherished grandmother of John and Ashley; devoted daughter of Anna and the late Karol; fond sister of Anna (Eugene) Capiak, Milan (Aniela) Capiak, Karol (Henryka) Capiak, and John Capiak; also nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral Saturday 9:00 a.m. from Richard Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5725 S. Pulaski Rd. to St. Turibius Church, Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Friday 4:00 to 9:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to would be appreciated. (773) 767-4730 or www.rjmodellfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 30, 2019