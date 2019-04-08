Home

Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady Mother of the Church
Maria Alvarez Obituary
Alvarez, Maria Teresa (nee Juarez) Age 85, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Maria was the beloved wife of Pablo for 63 years; loving mother of Robert, Paul, Raul (Veronica), Rosa, and the late Ricardo and Mario Alvarez; cherished grandmother of Paul, David (Stephenie), Kathryn (Jacob), Brandon, and Michael; great-grandmother of Tavin, Payton, Casen, Joshua, Desiree, and the late Tyler; great-great-grandmother of Adonis; dear sister and fond aunt of many. VisitationWednesday, April 10, 2019,from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services will beginat 10:00 a.m., onThursday, April 11, 2019, at the funeral home, and we will then proceed to Our Lady Mother of the Church for Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Maryhill Cemetery. For more information call(708) 456-8300.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 8, 2019
