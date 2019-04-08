|
Alvarez, Maria Teresa (nee Juarez) Age 85, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Maria was the beloved wife of Pablo for 63 years; loving mother of Robert, Paul, Raul (Veronica), Rosa, and the late Ricardo and Mario Alvarez; cherished grandmother of Paul, David (Stephenie), Kathryn (Jacob), Brandon, and Michael; great-grandmother of Tavin, Payton, Casen, Joshua, Desiree, and the late Tyler; great-great-grandmother of Adonis; dear sister and fond aunt of many. VisitationWednesday, April 10, 2019,from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services will beginat 10:00 a.m., onThursday, April 11, 2019, at the funeral home, and we will then proceed to Our Lady Mother of the Church for Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Maryhill Cemetery. For more information call(708) 456-8300.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 8, 2019