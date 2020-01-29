Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
For more information about
Marguerite Kiely
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Nativity of Our Lord Church
653 W. 37th St.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Nativity of Our Lord Church
653 W. 37th St.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marguerite Kiely
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marguerite Kiely


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marguerite Kiely Obituary
Kiely, Marguerite M. Of Chicago, Loving wife of the late James L. Kiely for 54 years; loving mother of Patrick (Cathleen), Maureen (Raymond) Hughes and Marichris (Terry) Takash; loved grandmother of Brendan, Colin, Ryan and Nora; beloved daughter of the late Patrick and the late Nora Ryan; cherished sister of Sheila Ryan and the late Anna Mae (late John) Costas, the late Grace (late Jeremiah) Slattery and the late Francis (late Ellen) Healy; sister-in-law of the late Jack (late Shirley) Kiely; fond and treasured aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 653 W. 37th St., Chicago. A Mass celebrating her life will be held immediately following at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Marguerite's name to the Nativity of Our Lord Church Restoration Fund or Alzheimer's Research. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marguerite's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -