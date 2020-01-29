|
Kiely, Marguerite M. Of Chicago, Loving wife of the late James L. Kiely for 54 years; loving mother of Patrick (Cathleen), Maureen (Raymond) Hughes and Marichris (Terry) Takash; loved grandmother of Brendan, Colin, Ryan and Nora; beloved daughter of the late Patrick and the late Nora Ryan; cherished sister of Sheila Ryan and the late Anna Mae (late John) Costas, the late Grace (late Jeremiah) Slattery and the late Francis (late Ellen) Healy; sister-in-law of the late Jack (late Shirley) Kiely; fond and treasured aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 653 W. 37th St., Chicago. A Mass celebrating her life will be held immediately following at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Marguerite's name to the Nativity of Our Lord Church Restoration Fund or Alzheimer's Research. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 29, 2020