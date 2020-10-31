Grzelakowski, Marguerite E.
Marguerite E. Grzelakowski, nee Teske. Beloved Wife of the late Edward J. Sr., Loving Mother of Edward Jr. (Mary) Grzelakowski, Mary Grzelakowski and Christine ( Michael) White. Dearest Grandmother of Kristen (Brian) Morrison, Katie White, Brian (Emily) Grzelakowski, Kelly Welch, Michael ( Erica) Grzelakowski, Lucie Tolan and Bridget Tolan. Dear Great Grandmother of Bryce, Chase, Tre, T.J., Will, James, Ava, Luke, Jack, William and Gianna. Fond Aunt of many Nieces and Nephews. Visitation is Sunday 4PM to 8 PM at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave.(55th street just west of Harlem). Visitation Monday, 8:30 AM until time of Prayers at 9:30AM. We will go in procession to St. Joseph Church for a 10 AM Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Please visit Marguerite's personal tribute website at foranfuneralhome.com
