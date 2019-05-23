|
Dural, Marguerite G. (nee Kennedy) Beloved wife of the late Edward Dural; loving mother of Thomas (Pamela) Dural; proud grandmother of Marinna (Alex) Chalk. Family and friends to meet at 9:45 a.m. at St. Daniel the Prophet Church, 5300 S. Natoma Ave., Chicago, IL for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Cremation Private. Condolences may be sent to Marguerite's family on her personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. For information, 708-458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 23, 2019