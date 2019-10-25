|
Evans, Margo M. Passed away under hospice care on Monday, October 21, 2019, at the age of 83. Margo was deeply loved by many: her children, Dean, Bryan and Diane Evans; her grandchildren, Rachel and Sydney Evans, Langston and Malcolm Fitts; along with a multitude of friends. Visitation Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Leak & Sons Funeral Home, 7838 S. Cottage Grove, Chicago, IL. Funeral Services Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Liberty Baptist Church, 4849 S. King Drive, Chicago, IL. 12:30 p.m. Wake, 1:00 p.m. Service.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 25, 2019