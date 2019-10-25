Home

Leak and Sons Funeral Home
7838 S COTTAGE GROVE AVE
Chicago, IL 60619
(773) 846-6567
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Leak and Sons Funeral Home
7838 S COTTAGE GROVE AVE
Chicago, IL 60619
Wake
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Liberty Baptist Church
4849 S. King Drive
Chicago, IL
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Liberty Baptist Church
4849 S. King Drive
Chicago, IL
Margo Evans Obituary
Evans, Margo M. Passed away under hospice care on Monday, October 21, 2019, at the age of 83. Margo was deeply loved by many: her children, Dean, Bryan and Diane Evans; her grandchildren, Rachel and Sydney Evans, Langston and Malcolm Fitts; along with a multitude of friends. Visitation Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Leak & Sons Funeral Home, 7838 S. Cottage Grove, Chicago, IL. Funeral Services Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Liberty Baptist Church, 4849 S. King Drive, Chicago, IL. 12:30 p.m. Wake, 1:00 p.m. Service.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 25, 2019
