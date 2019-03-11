|
Kirsche, Margit nee Weisz, age 96. Holocaust Survivor and founder and long time owner of Hungarian Kosher Foods. Beloved wife of the late Sandor. Loving mother of Ira (the late Judy) Kirsche and Lynn (Irv) Shapiro. Cherished grandmother of Alisa (Avi) Oler, Tova (Michael) Perl, Daniel (Catherine) Kirsche, Rocky (Myles) Brody, Sammy (Debbie) Shapiro, and Aaron Shapiro. Loving great-grandmother of Julie, Ariella, Zachary, Alex, Shira, Gila, Amichai, Maayan, Mali, Shaked, Nathan, Benjamin, Ziva, Emmet, Adir and Gilad. Cherished sister of the late Morton (the late Magda) Weiss and sister-in-law of the late Goldie (the late Leib) Weinberger and the late Helen (the late Joseph) Goldberger. Devoted aunt to Irving (Sonia) Weinberger, Alex (Ruth) Weinberger, Ibi (Zoltan) Gelb, David Goldberger, Sheldon (Linda) Weiss, Jeffrey (Cathy) Weiss and great aunt of many. Services were held on Sunday. Interment will be in Israel on Tuesday evening. Memorials in her memory to Yad Vashem, POB 3477, Jerusalem, 910340, Israel, www.yadvashem.org.il, US Holocaust Memorial Museum, PO Box 1852, Highland Park, IL 60035, www.ushmm.org or would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 11, 2019