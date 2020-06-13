Margarita Chavez
Chavez, Margarita Age 93, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2020. Born in Indiana to Rosario Chavez Magaña and Ansuncion Madrigal. Margarita was a hard worker and loving mother. Her loving arms were always open and welcoming to everyone. She will be dearly missed. Margarita is survived by her husband of 62 years, Isaac "Poncho" Hernandez; her children Roselia (Manuel), Lucy (Ricardo), Josephina (Beto), Margarita (Jesse-deceased) and Jesus (Guadalupe) and their many children and grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and all of her siblings. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4 8 p.m. at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home with a service at 8 p.m. As per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
JUN
15
Service
08:00 PM
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
815-744-4444
