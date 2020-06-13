Margarita Chavez

Chavez, Margarita Age 93, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2020. Born in Indiana to Rosario Chavez Magaña and Ansuncion Madrigal. Margarita was a hard worker and loving mother. Her loving arms were always open and welcoming to everyone. She will be dearly missed. Margarita is survived by her husband of 62 years, Isaac "Poncho" Hernandez; her children Roselia (Manuel), Lucy (Ricardo), Josephina (Beto), Margarita (Jesse-deceased) and Jesus (Guadalupe) and their many children and grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and all of her siblings. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4 8 p.m. at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home with a service at 8 p.m. As per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.