Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 777-3944
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Notre Dame de Chicago Church
1334 W. Flournoy
Margarita Carrasco Obituary
Carrasco, Margarita Beloved wife of Ramon; loving mother of Raquel (Peter) Sperka, and Marina; cherished grandmother of Lukas, Oscar, Erik and Manolo; dear sister of Francisco (Lucila) Ortiz; fond aunt and godmother of many. Visitation Friday 3:00-9:00 p.m at Gibbons Family Funeral Home, 5917 W. Irving Park Rd. (1/2 Block East of Austin). Family and friends will meet Saturday for Funeral Mass 12 noon at Notre Dame de Chicago Church, 1334 W. Flournoy. Interment Private. For info, 773-777-3944 or www.GFFH.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 8, 2019
