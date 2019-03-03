Home

Services
Maher Funeral Home - Tinley Park
17101 71st Ave (7051 W. 171st St.)
Tinley Park, IL 60477
(708) 781-9212
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Maher Funeral Home - Tinley Park
17101 71st Ave (7051 W. 171st St.)
Tinley Park, IL 60477
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
9:15 AM
Maher Funeral Home - Tinley Park
17101 71st Ave (7051 W. 171st St.)
Tinley Park, IL 60477
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Alexander Church
7025 W. 126th St.
Palos Heights, IL
Margaret Spellman Obituary
Spellman, Margaret L. "Peggy" (nee Malone) Age71. Peggy lived graciously and courageously while battling cancer until the very end. Beloved wife ofthe lateWilliam Eugene "Liam 134" Spellmanfor 47 years; loving father of Thomas, Sean, and Colleen Spellman; cherished grandmother of Jack, Megan, Caitlin, Liam, Caroline, Emily, Kiley, and Jimmy; dear sister of Laurie White and Patsy Malone; fond aunt and friend to many. Peggy was proud business owner and coach with a robust love of her family and her faith. Visitation, Tuesday, March, 5, 2019, 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. FuneralWednesday, March 6, 2019, at 9:15 a.m., from the Maher Funeral Home, 17101 S. 71stAve., Tinley Park (1 block east of Harlem on 171stSt., located in the Olde Tinley Library) to St. Alexander Church, 7025 W. 126th St., Palos Heights, for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment, St. Mary Cemetery.To view and sign the guest book please visit www.maherfuneralservices.com or(708) 781-9212.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 3, 2019
