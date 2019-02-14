|
Reid, Margaret C. "Peg" (nee Loye) Beloved wife of the late Michael Joseph Sr.; devoted mother of Michael Jr. (Laurie), Thomas (Maureen), John, Brian (Ambika), and Robert;proud and cherished grandmother of Brianna (Alex), Ryan, Michael (Alex), Megan, Clark, and Lila;great-grandmother of Kennedy and Conor;dear sister of the late Patrick, Francis, Anne, John (Eileen), Mary (Bernard) Donahue, and Agnes Loye; fond aunt of many. Long time SW District Chief of the Chicago Public Library branches. VisitationMonday, February 18, 2019,3:00-9:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home, 625 Busse Hwy., Park Ridge. FuneralTuesday, February 19, 2019. Prayers at 9:15 a.m., going to St. Norbert Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass.Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Irish American Heritage Center Library, 4626 N. Knox Ave., Chicago, IL 60630. For more info call847-685-1002.www.cooneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 14, 2019