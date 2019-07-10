Home

Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
Funeral
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Juliana Church
Margaret R. Blackshere Obituary
Blackshere, Margaret R. (nee Flenniken). Loving mother of Michael (Catherine) and Thomas (Zoe); devoted grandmother of Michael, Alex, Quinn and Raquel Blackshere; fond sister of Patricia (the late Leroy) Smith. Memorial visitation will be held at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy in Park Ridge on Wednesday from 1:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. Funeral Thursday, St. Juliana Church at 11:00 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Parkinson's Foundation are appreciated. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit http://www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 10, 2019
