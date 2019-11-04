|
Pratl, Margaret S. (nee McDonald), of Chicago Ridge, passed away in her home on November 2nd, 2019; She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald Francis Pratl, Sr.; Peggy is survived by her children, Donald (Rita), Ronald (Jocelyn), Dennis (Charlotte), Daniel (Cheryl), Peggy (Dan) Gardner, Richard (Pattie), and Robert (Kathy); grandchildren, Lauren, Amanda, Nicole, Kellie, Katie (Dave), Shaun (Morgan), Patrick, Erin, Matt (Claudia), Mike, Danielle (Luke), Colleen, Theresa, Ryan, Danny, Shannon, Kevin, Jeff, Ashley, Maggie, Ricky, Michael, Robby and Donny; and her great-grandchildren, Ben, Madelyn, Allison, Max, Damian, Danny, Aaron, Ryan and Rylee; dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend to many; Visitation Tuesday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Funeral Wednesday, 9:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to Our Lady of the Ridge Church, 108th and Oxford Ave., Chicago Ridge; Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Catholic Charities in Peg's name; for Funeral info (708) 422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 4, 2019