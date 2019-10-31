Home

Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
(708) 798-5300
Margaret Pecoraro
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
Margaret Pecoraro


1940 - 2019
Margaret Pecoraro Obituary
Pecoraro, Margaret Rose (nee Padgett) October 28, 2019. Age 79. Late of Homewood, formerly of Calumet City. Beloved wife of Frank A. Pecoraro; dear mother of JoAnn (Mike) Duntz; cherished grandmother of Alexis and Alyssa Duntz; loving sister of the late Charles, Jr. and the late George (the late Kay) Padgett. Memorial visitation Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 noon at Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 Dixie Highway, Homewood. Memorials to the South Suburban Humane Society would be appreciated. 708-798-5300 or www.tews-ryanfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 31, 2019
