Czachor Funeral Home
3661 S Wood St
Chicago, IL 60609
(773) 547-3840
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Jane de Chantal Church
5251 S. McVicker Ave
Chicago, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Jane de Chantal Church
5251 S. McVicker Ave
Chicago, IL
Margaret Paluch

Paluch, Margaret A. (nee Gniatek) Age 97. Beloved wife of the late Walter; dearest mother of Michael (Isabel) and Christopher (Peggie) Paluch; loving grandmother of Christopher, Sean, Zachary, André, Elizabeth, and Vasco; dear sister of Ann Gosciniak; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019, at St. Jane de Chantal Church, 5251 S. McVicker Ave., Chicago, IL 60638. Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Arrangements by Czachor Funeral Home. For funeral info, call (773) 547-3840.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 24, 2019
