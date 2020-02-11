|
|
Murphy, Margaret "Peg" C. (nee Rohrer) Age 89, of Oak Lawn, IL passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard R. Murphy; loving mother of the late Richard C. Murphy, Mary (Dave) Toomey, Peggy Murphy, Chuck Murphy, Sue (the late Robert) McKibbin and Ellie (Sam Barker) Dumas; cherished grandmother of John Toomey, Sara and Matt McKibbin and Alli Dumas; dear sister of the late Charles, the late John Rohrer and the late Eleanor Conwell; fond aunt, sister-in-law, and friend to many. Peg was very family-oriented and will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Andrew J. McGann & Son Funeral Home, 10727 S. Pulaski Road, Chicago, IL. Funeral Wednesday, February 12, 2020, prayers at 9:15 a.m. to St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, 10621 S. Kedvale Ave., Oak Lawn, IL. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL. For more information, 773-783-7700 or visit www.andrewmcgann.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 11, 2020