Milano, Margaret J. "MJ" (nee Plucinski) Age 84, late of the East Side was called home September 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harry Milano; loving mother of Cheryl (Larry Schreiner) Myerson, Nancy (Michael) Caruso, Michael Milano and Paul (Kathy) Milano; cherished grandmother of Michael (Sarah) Caruso, Matthew (Amanda) Caruso, Marissa (David) Oulvey and Vincent Milano; adored great-grandmother of Sydney, Mia, Nora and Carter; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Margaret was a retired employee of South Chicago Hospital and a former secretary with Bloom Realty. She served as an Election Judge and was a longtime caregiver for her loving husband, Harry. Visitation Friday, September 13, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a funeral service immediately following at Elmwood Chapel, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. 773-731-2749, www.elmwoodchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 12, 2019