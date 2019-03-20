|
|
McGrath, Margaret P. (nee Clifton) Beloved wife of Richard McGrath; loving mother of Rick (MaryLou) McGrath, Kelley (Jack) Hoffman, Sean McGrath, Jay (Amanda) McGrath, and Megan (Jon-Martin) Wendt; cherished grandmother of 13 and great-grandmother of two; dearest sister of George Clifton and Joseph Clifton; fond aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, March 21, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Friday at 9:15 a.m. from Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 State Road (5500W), Burbank, IL 60459 to Our Lady of Loretto Church. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Funeral info: (708)636-2320.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 20, 2019