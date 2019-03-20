Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
708- 636-2320
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
9:15 AM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Loretto Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret McGrath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret McGrath

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret McGrath Obituary
McGrath, Margaret P. (nee Clifton) Beloved wife of Richard McGrath; loving mother of Rick (MaryLou) McGrath, Kelley (Jack) Hoffman, Sean McGrath, Jay (Amanda) McGrath, and Megan (Jon-Martin) Wendt; cherished grandmother of 13 and great-grandmother of two; dearest sister of George Clifton and Joseph Clifton; fond aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, March 21, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Friday at 9:15 a.m. from Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 State Road (5500W), Burbank, IL 60459 to Our Lady of Loretto Church. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Funeral info: (708)636-2320.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now