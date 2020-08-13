Margaret McCormick

McCormick, Margaret
Native of Claremorris, County Mayo, Ireland; Cherished daughter of the late Martin and Mary; Loving sister of the late Patrick McCormick, the late Nora (late Michael) Hanafin, the late Mary McCormick, and Ann (late Maurice) Flynn, Beloved aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews; Longtime employee of the Audit Bureau of Circulation; Former parishioner of St. Bruno and St. Rita; Funeral Mass and Interment will be held privately for the immediate family; Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home; For Funeral info (708) 422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
