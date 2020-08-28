1/
Margaret Mary Hurless
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hurless, Margaret Mary

Margaret Mary Hurless, 75. Longtime resident of Niles Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Beloved daughter of Walter and Hilda Hurless. Cherished cousin of the Lancaster, Pagani, Cisneroz, Hurless and Markstahler families and a friend of many. Visitation Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 4 until 7 PM at M.J. Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N. Northwest Highway, Chicago. Prayers at Monday, August 31, 2020 at 9:30 AM at the funeral home to Saint Eugene Church, Foster and Canfield, Chicago for Mass at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to your favorite charity. Interment All Saints Cemetery. For information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
M.J. Suerth Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Prayer Service
09:30 AM
M.J. Suerth Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Saint Eugene Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
(773) 631-1240
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved