Martin, Margaret Elizabeth "Maggie" DiedFriday, February 15, 2019,in Evanston, IL, at age 57. Maggie was an artist with a love of disco. She shed her light on the world, and brought joy to all who had the good luck to meet her. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her sisters, Julia and Mary (Timothy Flaherty) Martin; and brothers Thomas and James Martin. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Ann Martin; father, William Martin; and by her good friend Richard. Maggie, Miss Kitty will be set to the usual frequency. In lieu of flowers, donations welcomed to Misericordia Heart of Mercy, 6300 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago, IL 60660, Maggie's home for many years. Thank you to the wonderful staff and residents of Misericordia, who made Maggie's full and happy life possible. Memorial services will be held at Misericordia in Chicago onThursday, February 28, 2019. For info773-736-3833or visit Maggie's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com.