1/
Margaret M. Kempczynski
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kempczynski, Margaret M

(nee Coogan) Age 90. Wife of the late Richard, mother to Richard and Gery (Peggy), grandmother to Jaclyn and Vincent. Beloved aunt to many. Peacefully passed away October 5, 2020. Burial was private.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 17, 2020
Grandma,
I will miss our talks, I will miss watching our shows, doing cross world puzzles and drawing our diagrams to explain stories. I’ll miss eating hamburgers and fries with you at the kitchen table, I will miss your smile and your big blue eyes. I’ll miss you waving bye with your finger by the door and blowing kisses every single time we pulled away from your house even when it wasn’t easy for you these last few years. Thank you for all the memories you allowed us to create over time and especially in the last weeks before you left us. I will cherish our times together for the rest of my life and I will miss you everyday.

We love you, we miss you, and we’ll be seeing you...

Love always and forever,
Your Jaclyn
Jaclyn Kempczynski
Grandchild
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved