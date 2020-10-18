Grandma,

I will miss our talks, I will miss watching our shows, doing cross world puzzles and drawing our diagrams to explain stories. I’ll miss eating hamburgers and fries with you at the kitchen table, I will miss your smile and your big blue eyes. I’ll miss you waving bye with your finger by the door and blowing kisses every single time we pulled away from your house even when it wasn’t easy for you these last few years. Thank you for all the memories you allowed us to create over time and especially in the last weeks before you left us. I will cherish our times together for the rest of my life and I will miss you everyday.



We love you, we miss you, and we’ll be seeing you...



Love always and forever,

Your Jaclyn

Jaclyn Kempczynski

Grandchild