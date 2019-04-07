Home

Maher Funeral Home - Tinley Park
17101 71st Ave (7051 W. 171st St.)
Tinley Park, IL 60477
(708) 781-9212
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Maher Funeral Home - Tinley Park
17101 71st Ave (7051 W. 171st St.)
Tinley Park, IL 60477
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Maher Funeral Home - Tinley Park
17101 71st Ave (7051 W. 171st St.)
Tinley Park, IL 60477
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
Margaret LoBionco Obituary
LoBianco, Margaret Nancy (nee Yule) Age 89. Beloved wife of the late Michael P. LoBianco; loving mother of Rose (Paul) Galan, Margie (Tom) Grabarek, Michael (Kimberly) and Joe (Denise) LoBianco; cherished grandmother of Nick (Jen), Tommy (Bobbi), Paulie (Jamie), Michael (Jenny), Joey (Jannia), Gina (Justin), Angelina (Tim), Michael, Caitlin, Melissa, Matt (Rebecca), Tony (Lori), Jessica; and great-grandmother of Eliana, Dominic, Joey, Joy, Delaney, Addison, Quinn, Salvatore, A.J., Greta, Kate and Mia; devoted sister of Dorothy (the late Tony) Chiuso, Carol (Bill) Szymczak, Johnny Yule, the late Dennis, the late Joey, Jimmy (Janet) and many more step-brothers and sisters of the Spratt family; dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 3:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Tuesday 9:00 a.m. from the Maher Funeral Home, 17101 S. 71st Ave., Tinley Park (1 block east of Harlem on 171st St. in the Old Tinley Library) to St. Anthony Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. To sign guestbook, visit maherfuneralservices.com. (708) 781-9212.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 7, 2019
