LoBianco, Margaret Nancy (nee Yule) Age 89. Beloved wife of the late Michael P. LoBianco; loving mother of Rose (Paul) Galan, Margie (Tom) Grabarek, Michael (Kimberly) and Joe (Denise) LoBianco; cherished grandmother of Nick (Jen), Tommy (Bobbi), Paulie (Jamie), Michael (Jenny), Joey (Jannia), Gina (Justin), Angelina (Tim), Michael, Caitlin, Melissa, Matt (Rebecca), Tony (Lori), Jessica; and great-grandmother of Eliana, Dominic, Joey, Joy, Delaney, Addison, Quinn, Salvatore, A.J., Greta, Kate and Mia; devoted sister of Dorothy (the late Tony) Chiuso, Carol (Bill) Szymczak, Johnny Yule, the late Dennis, the late Joey, Jimmy (Janet) and many more step-brothers and sisters of the Spratt family; dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 3:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Tuesday 9:00 a.m. from the Maher Funeral Home, 17101 S. 71st Ave., Tinley Park (1 block east of Harlem on 171st St. in the Old Tinley Library) to St. Anthony Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. To sign guestbook, visit maherfuneralservices.com. (708) 781-9212.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 7, 2019