Lenart, Margaret "Peggy" (nee Doyle) Age 82, of Hometown, IL, passed away peacefully at home, on August 17, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Peggy is the devoted mother of Richard (Colleen) Lenart, Debra (Kenneth) Miller, Michael (Janet Zemke) Lenart, and Robert Lenart; dear mother-in-law to Mary Lenart; proud grandmother to Kevin, Angela, Peter, Jason, Kellie, Joshua, and Andrew; cherished great-grandmother to Bryce, Raymond, Antonio; loving daughter to the late Angela V. Doyle; fond sister of the late Jean, the late Jay, the late Frank, the late Bill; Aunt Peggy to many. Dedicated employee to Berry Bearing Company for over 35 years of service. Most recently enjoyed 20 years of retirement, and spoiling her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed hosting holidays with her large family, and spending time with her dear friends. Visitation will be Monday, August 19, 2019, from 3:00-9:00 p.m. at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, (4727 W. 103rd Street, Oak Lawn, IL 60453). Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Gerald Catholic Church, (9310 S. 55th Ct., Oak Lawn, IL 60453). She will be laid to rest in Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 18, 2019