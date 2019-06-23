Home

Kurtz Memorial Chapel
102 E. Francis Road
New Lenox, IL 60451
(815) 485-3700
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
102 E. Francis Road
New Lenox, IL 60451
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
102 E. Francis Road
New Lenox, IL 60451
Margaret Kurtz Obituary
McGuire, Margaret Ann (nee Carrig) Age 80, of New Lenox, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Margaret was born in Chicago to the late Thomas and Earnestine (nee Coluzzi) Carrig. Beloved wife of the late Bernard J. McGuire; loving mother of Bernard McGuire, John McGuire, Mary (Don) Moran, James (Kim) McGuire, William (Linda) McGuire, and Matt (Heather) McGuire; cherished grandmother of 16; and proud great-grandmother of ten; dear sister of John Carrig, Cathy Carrig, the late Jim (the late Linda) Carrig, the late Barbara (the late Tony) Tripoli, the late Carol (the late Leo) Piekarski, the late Mary (Bob) Peterson, and the late Tom Carrig; loved aunt of numerous nieces and nephews. Margaret loved her family and she loved Jesus. The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, New Lenox, on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until time of Memorial Service at 7:00 p.m. Interment, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL. kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700 for info.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 23, 2019
