Kujawa, Margaret K. (nee Sikora) Age 66. Loving mother of Michael (Karen) Kujawa, Diane Kujawa, Karen Kujawa and Robert (Debbie) Kujawa; dear stepmother of many; fond grandmother and great-grandmother of many; dear daughter of the late Louis Sikora and the late Rose Sikora (nee Maryniak); dear sister of Peter Sikora, Edward (late Sandy) Sikora, Toni (James) Dalessandro, Louie (Daintri) Sikora, Ronald (Carrie) Sikora, Rosalie (Steve) Mikosz and the late Bruce (Edwina) Sikora; aunt, cousin and friend of many. Funeral Friday 9:30 a.m. from the WOLNIAK FUNERAL HOME, 5700 S. Pulaski Rd., to St. Bernadette Church for Mass at 10:30 a.m. Visitation Thursday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Cremation Private. 773-767-4500 or www.wolniakfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 19, 2019