Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wolniak Funeral Home
5700 South Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL 60629
773-767-4500
For more information about
Margaret Kujawa
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wolniak Funeral Home
5700 South Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL 60629
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
Wolniak Funeral Home
5700 South Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL 60629
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Bernadette Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Kujawa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Kujawa


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Kujawa Obituary
Kujawa, Margaret K. (nee Sikora) Age 66. Loving mother of Michael (Karen) Kujawa, Diane Kujawa, Karen Kujawa and Robert (Debbie) Kujawa; dear stepmother of many; fond grandmother and great-grandmother of many; dear daughter of the late Louis Sikora and the late Rose Sikora (nee Maryniak); dear sister of Peter Sikora, Edward (late Sandy) Sikora, Toni (James) Dalessandro, Louie (Daintri) Sikora, Ronald (Carrie) Sikora, Rosalie (Steve) Mikosz and the late Bruce (Edwina) Sikora; aunt, cousin and friend of many. Funeral Friday 9:30 a.m. from the WOLNIAK FUNERAL HOME, 5700 S. Pulaski Rd., to St. Bernadette Church for Mass at 10:30 a.m. Visitation Thursday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Cremation Private. 773-767-4500 or www.wolniakfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -