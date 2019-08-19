Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
4950 West 79th St
Burbank, IL 60459
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
4950 W. 79th Street
Burbank, IL
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
8:45 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
4950 W. 79th Street
Burbank, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Linus Church
10300 Lawler Avenue
Oak Lawn, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Kobiljak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Kobiljak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Kobiljak Obituary
Kobiljak, Margaret M. (nee McHatton) Loving mother of Jean (late John) Lehrmann and Mary Kay (Fadi) Rafidi; proud grandmother of Fuad, Nada (Chase) Seybert, Sally, Mariam, and Fadi; dear sister of the late Joseph (Laurene) McHatton; caring aunt of Megan and Brian. Visitation Tuesday 3:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Wednesday 8:45 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 4950 W. 79th Street, Burbank, IL to St. Linus Church, 10300 Lawler Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL, Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. www.sheehyfh.com, 708-857-7878.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now