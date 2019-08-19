|
Kobiljak, Margaret M. (nee McHatton) Loving mother of Jean (late John) Lehrmann and Mary Kay (Fadi) Rafidi; proud grandmother of Fuad, Nada (Chase) Seybert, Sally, Mariam, and Fadi; dear sister of the late Joseph (Laurene) McHatton; caring aunt of Megan and Brian. Visitation Tuesday 3:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Wednesday 8:45 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 4950 W. 79th Street, Burbank, IL to St. Linus Church, 10300 Lawler Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL, Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. www.sheehyfh.com, 708-857-7878.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 19, 2019