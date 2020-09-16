Kaufman, Margaret
Margaret Kaufman, 102. Beloved wife of the late Samuel Kaufman. Loving mother of Michael (Simone) Kaufman and Larry (Ellen) Kaufman. Cherished grandmother of Dana (Daniel) Garber, Kimberly (Rudy) Carmona, Alexandria Kaufman, and Kelly Kaufman. Loving and special great-grandmother of Madilyn, Ava, and Grayson. Dear sister of the late Milton Roth, Martha Roth, Beverly (Dr. Morris) Bikoff, and Shirley (Alex) Spitzer. Special aunt to five nieces and nephews. A lifelong resident of the Chicago area, always known for her nurturing and caring for her family and friends. Due to public health concerns, the funeral service will be private but may be viewed Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 10:30AM live or any time after at www.MitzvahFunerals.com
