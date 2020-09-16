1/
Margaret Kaufman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kaufman, Margaret

Margaret Kaufman, 102. Beloved wife of the late Samuel Kaufman. Loving mother of Michael (Simone) Kaufman and Larry (Ellen) Kaufman. Cherished grandmother of Dana (Daniel) Garber, Kimberly (Rudy) Carmona, Alexandria Kaufman, and Kelly Kaufman. Loving and special great-grandmother of Madilyn, Ava, and Grayson. Dear sister of the late Milton Roth, Martha Roth, Beverly (Dr. Morris) Bikoff, and Shirley (Alex) Spitzer. Special aunt to five nieces and nephews. A lifelong resident of the Chicago area, always known for her nurturing and caring for her family and friends. Due to public health concerns, the funeral service will be private but may be viewed Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 10:30AM live or any time after at www.MitzvahFunerals.com. Info at Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, www.MitzvahFunerals.com or 630-MITZVAH/630-648-9824

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Funeral service
10:30 AM
live stream
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
500 Lake Cook Road
Deerfield, IL 60015
630-648-9824
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved