Porcelli, Margaret "Marge" J. nee Accetturo, beloved wife of the late Charles C. Porcelli; devoted mother of Charles J. Porcelli, Margo Porcelli and Christine (Anthony) Gennett; loving grandma of Chuckie, Marla, Dana, Lauren, Samantha, Mia, Joey, Deanna and Anthony; loving, devoted companion of James "Jimmy" McCarthy; dear sister of the late Annette Skelly and dear aunt of many. FuneralTuesday, 9:30 a.m. from SALERNO'S GALEWOOD CHAPELS, 1857 N. Harlem Ave., Chicago, IL to St. Giles Church. Mass, 10:30 a.m. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Visitation Monday, 4:00-8:00 p.m. For info773-889-1700.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 3, 2019