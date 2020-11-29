1/
Margaret J. Moritz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Moritz, Margaret J.

Devoted wife of the late F. Howard; Loving mother of Terrie (John) Winters, Sue (Bob) Morlan, Dan (Rita Dalia) Moritz, Laurie (Steve) Bukowski, and Dave (Kathleen) Moritz; Proud "Grandma M" of Vince, Brendan, Jack, Tim, Marty, Nat, Mike, Kelly, Katie, Eileen, Matt, J.D., Bridgette, and Emily; Cherished great-grandma of 20; Beloved sister of the late Hugh (late Jo) Reynolds; Dear sister-in-law of the late Bill (late Jean) Moritz, and the late Jim Moritz; Fond aunt and great-aunt to many; Visitation Wednesday 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m., St. Barnabas Church, 10134 S. Longwood Dr., Chicago; For those who would like to view the Mass a live stream is available by using this link: https://asimplestreaming.com/moritz; Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home; For Funeral info: 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved