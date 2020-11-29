Moritz, Margaret J.
Devoted wife of the late F. Howard; Loving mother of Terrie (John) Winters, Sue (Bob) Morlan, Dan (Rita Dalia) Moritz, Laurie (Steve) Bukowski, and Dave (Kathleen) Moritz; Proud "Grandma M" of Vince, Brendan, Jack, Tim, Marty, Nat, Mike, Kelly, Katie, Eileen, Matt, J.D., Bridgette, and Emily; Cherished great-grandma of 20; Beloved sister of the late Hugh (late Jo) Reynolds; Dear sister-in-law of the late Bill (late Jean) Moritz, and the late Jim Moritz; Fond aunt and great-aunt to many; Visitation Wednesday 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m., St. Barnabas Church, 10134 S. Longwood Dr., Chicago; For those who would like to view the Mass a live stream is available by using this link: https://asimplestreaming.com/moritz
; Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home; For Funeral info: 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
