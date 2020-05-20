Meg loved deeply, encouraged with heart, laughed sincerely, and lived fully. She gave of herself with a care-taking nature, true friendship, wonderful humor, and genuine love. Meg was a member of our Circle of seven friends. We have celebrated our dear and treasured friendship for over 40 years. With Meg's passing, our Circle now has a gap, a missing piece of our Circle arc. Although heartbroken, we will continue to honor Meg and her amazing, profound impact on each of us. Gratefully, Meg is at peace, pain free, and reunited with John. But we immensely miss, and will continue to miss, her presence and spirit.

Susan Knowles

Friend