Rooney, Margaret I. "Meg" (nee Clarke) Age 57. Devoted wife of the late John Flynn Rooney; loving mother of Edmund "Ned", Jack, and Daniel; cherished daughter of James and Maryirene Clarke; beloved sister of Jim (Sherry), John (Cathy), Maura (Mark) Saas, and the late infant William; dear daughter-in-law of the late Edmund J. and Mary Rooney; fond sister-in-law of Edmund III (Anne), Molly (late C. David) Kelly, Ellen (Andrew) Martin, Peter (Virginia), and Timothy (late Jean Prendergast). Loving aunt, cousin, and friend to many. All Funeral Services are Private. A livestream of the private family service on Thursday is available by using this link, https://asimplestreaming.godaddysites.com/rooney; and a Memorial Mass in honor of Meg will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Les Turner ALS Foundation, 5550 W. Touhy Ave., Ste. 302, Skokie. IL 60077-3254 or www.LesTurnerALS.org, in honor of John Flynn Rooney would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge. For Funeral info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 20, 2020.