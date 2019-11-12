|
Gray, Margaret P. (nee Brooks) Age 73. Beloved wife of Donald; devoted mother of Diane Gray and Steven (Christine); loving grandmother of Teagan, Jaydon, Wyatt and Kellyn; dear sister of Arlene Katauskas and Rita Conner. Visitation Wednesday 3:00-9:00 p.m. at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W), Palos Hills. Funeral Thursday 11:00 a.m. service at the funeral home.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 12, 2019