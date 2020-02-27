Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Beatrice Church
the corner of Irving Park Rd. and Wagner Ave
Schiller Park, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Beatrice Church
the corner of Irving Park Rd. and Wagner Ave
Schiller Park, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Florio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Florio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Florio Obituary
Florio, Margaret Mary Of Elmhurst, formerly a longtime resident born and raised in Schiller Park. Sister of Dolores Florio; daughter of the late Mary and James Florio, 50 years of teaching History and Spanish at DeKalb High School (DeKalb), Lyons Twp., High & Junior College (LaGrange), and College of DuPage (Glen Ellyn). She graduated from Northern Illinois University (DeKalb) earned a Master's Degree from the University of Chicago and a Fulbright Certificate from the University of Valladolid, Spain. Her presence will be dearly missed but her memory will live in the hearts of her family and those who had the pleasure of knowing her. Visitation open to all friends and family will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Beatrice Church, 4157 Atlantic Ave, Schiller Park, IL, 60176 at the corner of Irving Park Rd., and Wagner Ave., Schiller Park, IL. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to College of DuPage International Education Center, 425 Fawell Boulevard, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137, Phone 630-942-2462. Info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cumberland Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -