Trostel, Margaret E. Margaret E. Trostel (nee Kopriva), passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the age of 92. She was the loving wife of the late Roy Trostel and devoted mother of Sue (Rob) Benetti, Carol, Roy (Peggy), Jim (Savannah), the late Rob (Joan), the late Margaret, and the late Richard Trostel. Grandchildren include Jennifer (Rob) Hough, Rob (Katie), Amy (Matt) Pulda, Jason Benetti, Jeremy, Richard, Melissa (Ron) Heath, Melody (Haydeen) Williams and Amelia Brackman. She is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Preceding her in death were her parents, William and Anna Kopriva; her brother, William; and sister, Geraldine (the late Bob) James. Marge will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Due to present circumstances, Marge will be remembered at a memorial service to be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your own favorite charity or to the Marge Trostel Garden Project at New Star Services (www.newstarservices.org). Arrangements have been entrusted to Wollschlager Funeral Home. (773-523-0196). Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wollschlager Funeral Home
3604 S Hoyne Ave
Chicago, IL 60609
(773) 523-0196
